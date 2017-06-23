Kerry's Sugar Reduced Chocolate Milk

Kerry will offer samples of its sugar reduced chocolate milk solution for the first time publicly during the Institute of Food Technologies (IFT) Annual Meeting & Food Expo, June 25 to 28 in Las Vegas, Nev. For every chocolate milk sampled at Booth #1440 during the show, Kerry will donate to Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank providing food assistance to the residents of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Clark Counties.

Attendees can sample the sugar reduced chocolate milk solution from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the show, Sunday through Wednesday. To support Three Square, Kerry will donate $2.00 for every sample served, up to $5,000.

“IFT gives us the optimal opportunity to introduce the sugar reduced chocolate milk solution, and what better way to celebrate than with donating to Three Square and showcasing Kerry’s dairy expertise during June Dairy Month,” says John Buckley, vice president of taste innovation at Kerry. “Kerry’s long dairy history helps it maintain the integrity and value of dairy, while its taste and stabilizer solutions deliver the flavor and mouthfeel children expect.”

Less of the sugar, all of the taste.

Combining Kerry’s cocoa powder blend, TasteSense flavor modulator solutions and stabilizer systems allows it to reduce the added sugar in chocolate milk up to 30% without impacting the recognizable rich and creamy taste. The sugar reduced chocolate milk solution is available in tailored bag weights.

Three Square’s mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people while pursuing a hunger-free community. One in seven Southern Nevadans struggles with hunger, so Three Square was established in 2007 to provide hunger relief in the community. The organization sources wholesome, nutritious food, raises funds and relies on volunteers to reach more than 137,000 hungry people each month through a service network of 1,300 community partners.

“We are so grateful that Kerry has chosen our organization to be the beneficiaries of this unique opportunity,” says Brian Burton, president and CEO at Three Square Food Bank. “Each sample will not only introduce the consumer to a product with increased nutritional value but will also put the equivalent of six meals back into the community for individuals and families in need.”

About Kerry

As consumers demand a return to real food and beverage products, Kerry is responding with better, more authentic and nutritious taste experiences. We bring to the table our strong food heritage with 40 years of experience, global insights, marketplace knowledge, culinary and applications expertise and unique solutions that meet consumers’ needs. Kerry began as a dairy cooperative in Ireland, committed to producing real and wholesome ingredients. As we’ve grown, we continue to provide solutions that satisfy a fundamental need: to eat, to eat well, and to be healthy. Kerry’s focus on Taste & Nutrition combines our multi-sensory aroma and texture experience with in-depth knowledge of people, life stage and daily nutritional needs. By partnering with Kerry, customers are taken on a journey to make food, beverage and pharma products that people enjoy and feel better about. We call this Leading to Better.

Visit www.kerry.com for more details.