Ohly’s SAV-R-FULL Natural Yeast Extract

Ohly will use its IFT Booth #2430 to demonstrate new SAV-R-FULL, a high efficiency, completely soluble and natural yeast extract for powerful taste and aroma impressions. SAV-R-FULL is 100% soluble and clean in taste at usage levels typically 50% lower than conventional yeast extracts.

Ohly® SAV-R-FULL provides umami and salty taste and highlights the aroma profile of a recipe.

Ohly® SAV-R-FULL Benefits;

Powerful boost of savory flavors, umami and salty taste

100% soluble, no turbidity

Clean in taste

Low usage level

Balance, fullness & complexity

Natural, vegan, kosher and halal

US consumers are showing greater interest in authentic and Asian, African and Middle-Eastern flavor and food trends, in particular, are gaining popularity.

Put them into the spotlight with Ohly® SAV-R-FULL, our clean taste solution.

About Ohly

Ohly is one of the world’s leading suppliers of yeast extracts, yeast based flavours and specialty powders for the food, fermentation, health and animal feed markets globally. Ohly is part of the ABF Ingredients group, who focus on high value ingredients for food, pharmaceutical and industrial applications.

Visit www.ohly.com for more details.