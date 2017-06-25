Arjuna Targets the US market with natural Preservatives Line

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. announces the opening of its new sales office in Dallas, Texas, to better serve its North American customers and bring its new natural preservatives line to the US. Arjuna will exhibit the new natural preservative alongside its portfolio of natural ingredients at the IFT Expo, in Las Vegas on June 26-28, booth #4873.

The new line consists of proprietary formulations of essential oils and oleoresins. Arjuna’s R&D team researched a unique selection of botanical extracts possessing antimicrobial activity, then comprehensively tested them in various food and beverage applications. The resulting ingredient systems yielded effective antimicrobial activity and shelf-life extension, without affecting flavor or mouthfeel. This natural preservative portfolio is now available for formulations ranging from fruit juices and meat to frying oil, mayonnaise and breaded products.

“Millennial consumers increasingly demand natural products, and Arjuna helps manufacturers get such clean-label food and beverage products to the market—all without compromising appearance or flavor,” says Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna.

Trendy fruit-based drinks and smoothies, as well as many vegan products, are susceptible to oxidation and microbial growth. This can result in product degradation that poses a danger to health. “Natural products are, by their very nature, highly sensitive to oxidation and microbial contamination,” explains Antony. “Many such products currently on the market contain synthetic preservatives, but today’s consumers are aggressively seeking safe products without artificial ingredients.”

Nowhere is this demand stronger than in the North American market. “The expert personnel in Arjuna’s US office are highly qualified to coordinate the specific needs to support the company's growing sales in America,” continues Antony. “The team will be responsible for global expansion and new trade associations in the region. This move also will facilitate bringing Arjuna’s other science-supported botanicals, such as Oxystorm, to the market.”

“Arjuna's portfolio consists of traditional botanical extracts backed by research and modern technology, but most importantly, the company tracks and controls the supply chain from 'farm to fork' to provide safe, pure ingredients,” concludes Antony.