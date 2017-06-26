DRY Sparkling announced the addition of Watermelon DRY Sparkling to its growing core line. This juicy new flavor made its official debut at Natural Products Expo West earlier this year and is now rolling out to retailers across the country, including selects stores in Costco’s Midwest and San Diego Regions, Kroger, Lolli & Pops, Bartell Drugs and several regional chains, with a suggested retail price of $6.99/4-pack.



With only 50 calories and 12 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving, Watermelon DRY Sparkling captures the refreshing, lightly sweet flavor of this summer fruit. Made with just four ingredients and a touch of cane sugar, the flavor and aroma of Watermelon DRY Sparkling are true to natural flavors. Its juicy, smooth notes complement summer favorites like grilled shrimp, prosciutto and potato salad, and also mix beautifully into gin, rum or rosé cocktails.



Like all DRY Sparkling beverages, Watermelon DRY Sparkling is Non-GMO Project Verified, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and sodium-free. Each variety is developed to honor the true flavors of each herb and fruit, to pair with a great meal, mix into a signature cocktail, or to sip solo.