Tyson Convenience Releases Survey Results

With 29% of consumers saying they will drive more in June as compared to the previous month (2017 NACS Consumer Fuels), and US gas prices at the lowest level for the summertime since 2005, convenience stores are ready to welcome a wave of consumers traveling near and far. In support of the summer season, Tyson Convenience released results from a national consumer survey conducted with 1,000 US adults aged 18+ to help retailers understand which prepared foods customers prefer for making their trip more enjoyable, regardless of the distance.



Survey findings include:



• The number one reason (51%) American adults purchase food at a convenience store is to satisfy a craving.

• Americans love breakfast. Many (48%) would like to see a breakfast station serving waffles, biscuits, breakfast meats and baked goods at a convenience store.

• Breakfast sandwiches are so popular that more than half of Americans (51%) would purchase one at their local convenience store if they wanted to have breakfast for dinner. On the other hand, pizza rose to the top of later-in-the-day prepared foods to cross over to breakfast, with (45%) of Americans interested in eating pizza for breakfast.

• Americans prefer to eat their snacks with two fingers (47%) while shying away from using any utensils.

