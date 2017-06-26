PrOTATO Crisps Earns Innovation Award

PrOTATO Crisps announced that its new PrOTATO Crisps were selected by The Specialty Food Association as one of the TOP-TEN INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS from over 80,000 products at The 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco.

PrOTATO CRISPS are a new, on-trend snack food that provides consumers of all ages with a “Healthy Snack” alternative. PrOTATO Crisps are a vegetarian source of protein that provides 7 grams of organic plant protein per serving. PrOTATO Crisps are Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, MSG Free, and Kosher Certified.

Plocky’s Fine Snacks was founded and is owned by Paul Cipolla, who was inducted into The Specialty Food Hall of Fame at The 2016 Summer Fancy Food Show. Paul was inducted for his impact and many accomplishments, contributions, innovations, and successes within the specialty food industry.

PrOTATO Crisps come in the following three flavors:

Original with Himalayan Pink Salt, Spicy Honey BBQ, and Peppercorn Ranch.