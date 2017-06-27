Pillsbury™ introduced Pillsbury Filled Pastry Bag®, a pre-filled pastry bag designed to make frosting fun and easy. The ready-to-go pastry bag with built-in star tip allows bakers of all skill levels to easily frost designs with classic Pillsbury™ Creamy Supreme® frosting.

This first-to-market product from Pillsbury makes any baking occasion special and provides bakers with a tool for more creative frosting designs. The built-in star tip allows bakers to create a variety of designs, including rosettes, waves, stars and more. Perfect for bakers of all skill levels, as well as those short on time, the Filled Pastry Bag requires no additional tools for frosting baked goods and makes cleanup easy.

Filled Pastry Bags are the latest way Pillsbury makes baking fun. Whether it's for a bake sale, potluck or a rainy afternoon, Pillsbury offers a wide range of products for baking enthusiasts to enjoy. The Filled Pastry Bag is available in three classic Pillsbury Creamy Supreme frosting flavors, Vanilla, Chocolate Fudge and Cream Cheese, and contains the same amount of frosting as the traditional 16-ounce tub.

Pillsbury Filled Pastry Bags are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.49.