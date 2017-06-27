Organic Valley is adding two new flavors to its award-winning, 100% grass-fed yogurt line. Beginning in July, Black Cherry and Peach Grassmilk Yogurt will be available in single-serve cups. These will complement the current lineup of Strawberry, Wild Blueberry, Plain and Vanilla flavors. Multi-serve tubs continue to be available in Plain and Vanilla.

Organic Valley's Grassmilk Yogurt is produced from the milk of cows that eat only fresh grasses and dried forages—never any grain. This makes for a premium yogurt with a flavor that reflects the "terroir" of 100% grass-fed dairy from the nation's largest cooperative of organic farmers. The two new flavors feature organic black cherries from Oregon and organic peaches from California.

The yogurts boast 6 grams of protein per serving, naturally occurring calcium, higher levels of beneficial omega-3 and CLA fatty acids, and live probiotic cultures. The yogurt is created in small batches and contains only clean, straightforward ingredients. And of course, Organic Valley never uses antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs.

The new flavors of Organic Valley Grassmilk Yogurt cups will be available in July 2017 in natural food stores, food cooperatives and major grocery chains nationwide with a SRP of $1.69.