Sandwich Bros. All Natural Flatbread Pockets

Kangaroo Brands, Inc. announced that all SANDWICH BROS. OF WISCONSIN® sandwiches are now made with all natural flatbread pockets. This announcement helps demonstrate to consumers that frozen, convenience foods can be healthy and REALLY…REALLY TASTY!®

SANDWICH BROS. Flatbread Pocket sandwiches are made with the highest quality ingredients. Fresh-baked, all natural flatbread pockets are filled with premium proteins like 100% Angus beef, antibiotic-free chicken, all natural JONES® sausage and real Wisconsin Cheese (of course). And they keep the bad stuff out like artificial flavors, trans fats, and high-fructose corn syrup.

To better illustrate its better-for-you ingredients, Sandwich Bros. is updating its packaging in an evolutionary approach to ensure it’s recognizable to its loyal consumers. The first iteration hits shelves in early Summer.

Always looking to satisfy consumers with quality and taste, Sandwich Bros. launched Meatball Sliders in select markets. Meatball Sliders are made with Italian-seasoned beef & pork topped with real provolone cheese and hand-stuffed into all natural, fresh-baked flatbread pockets.

Other Sandwich Bros. varieties include:

Breakfast:

Egg White & Turkey Sausage: All natural JONES® turkey sausage and egg white omelet with Wisconsin cheddar cheese.

Egg & Cheese: Whole egg omelet with a slice of Wisconsin American cheese.

Sausage & Cheese: All natural JONES® sausage with a slice of Wisconsin American cheese.

Turkey Sausage & Cheese: All natural JONES® turkey sausage and a slice of Wisconsin American cheese.

Snack Meals: