Beverages

Great America Tea with Lemon

The new flavor combines a crisp, tea taste with a hint of lemon

GA_Tea_900.png
June 29, 2017
KEYWORDS alcoholic drinks / coffee and tea
Reprints
No Comments

Great America, a specialty flavored malt beverage brand of Stout Brewing Co., expanded its portfolio with the addition of a new seasonal flavor: Tea with Lemon. The new flavor combines a crisp, tea taste with a hint of lemon and can be consumed on its own or paired with a mixer, the company says. The limited-edition flavor is 14% alcohol by volume and packaged in six-packs of 23.5-ounce mason jars.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.