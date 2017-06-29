Great America Tea with Lemon

Great America, a specialty flavored malt beverage brand of Stout Brewing Co., expanded its portfolio with the addition of a new seasonal flavor: Tea with Lemon. The new flavor combines a crisp, tea taste with a hint of lemon and can be consumed on its own or paired with a mixer, the company says. The limited-edition flavor is 14% alcohol by volume and packaged in six-packs of 23.5-ounce mason jars.