Bakery

Mrs. Thinsters Cookie Thins

Mrs. Thinster's released two new flavors: Key Lime Pie, and Meyer Lemon

MrsThinsters_900.jpg
June 30, 2017
KEYWORDS non gmo food products / sweet treats
Reprints
No Comments

Mrs. Thinster's released two new flavors: Key Lime Pie, and Meyer Lemon.

Mrs. Thinster's Key Lime has taken the very best of summer and brought them to you in a way only Mrs. Thinster's can. This summer selection blends thin sweet, crunchy cookies with tart key lime and fresh whipped cream by the way of premium white chocolate morsels.

In its new Meyer Lemon flavor, Mrs. Thinster takes the bold, warm, sunny flavors of summer and blends them into her new favorite recipe. The company uses simple, non-GMO ingredients to transform the batter into thin, crispy, crunchy cookies with a balance of tangy and tart. The Meyer Lemon flavor is only available at Sam's Club.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.