Expresco Foods Chicken Skewers
ProSticks delivers a wholesome, satisfying and savory snack that is free of preservatives
ProSticks, the latest creation from Expresco Foods, is a new on-the-go snack. Crafted with 23 grams of protein, these grilled chicken-on-a-stick refrigerated snacks are convenience foods. ProSticks are hand-made and grilled, and provide portability. At 3.5 ounces and a suggested retail price of $2.99, they are a quality protein-packed snack.
The snack food industry is growing at a double-digit rate, and the trend is expected to continue – with protein being the most sought after ingredient. Snacks packed with protein offer a wide range of benefits aimed at fueling the everyday active lifestyle.
ProSticks delivers a wholesome, satisfying and savory snack that is free of preservatives. Street food-inspired skewer flavors include: Mediterranean, Sweet Sriracha and Chipotle. Look for ProSticks at Safeway stores in Northern California and Jewel, Food Lion and Shaws grocery stores across the country.
Visit www.exprescoprosticks.com for more information.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.