Expresco Foods Chicken Skewers

ProSticks, the latest creation from Expresco Foods, is a new on-the-go snack. Crafted with 23 grams of protein, these grilled chicken-on-a-stick refrigerated snacks are convenience foods. ProSticks are hand-made and grilled, and provide portability. At 3.5 ounces and a suggested retail price of $2.99, they are a quality protein-packed snack.

The snack food industry is growing at a double-digit rate, and the trend is expected to continue – with protein being the most sought after ingredient. Snacks packed with protein offer a wide range of benefits aimed at fueling the everyday active lifestyle.

ProSticks delivers a wholesome, satisfying and savory snack that is free of preservatives. Street food-inspired skewer flavors include: Mediterranean, Sweet Sriracha and Chipotle. Look for ProSticks at Safeway stores in Northern California and Jewel, Food Lion and Shaws grocery stores across the country.

Visit www.exprescoprosticks.com for more information.