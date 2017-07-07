Picnik Bottled Butter Coffee

Expanding beyond its brick-and-mortar location, Picnik launched its line of ready-to-drink (RTD) butter coffees, available nationwide online at picnikaustin.com. Offered in Dirty Chai, Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors, the lineup is made with butter from grass-fed cows, 100% coconut MCT oil and whey protein from grass-fed cows, the company says.

The Cappuccino contains zero added sugar and is high in protein; The Mocha Latte is sweetened with maple syrup; and the Dirty Chai also is sweetened with maple syrup, while also offering a blend of cinnamon, ginger and cardamom.

The RTD coffees currently are available to order online. A case containing six 10-ounce bottles retails for $35.94 online.