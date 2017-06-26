Grain Processing: Functional Carbohydrates

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) announces MALTRIN® tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids (MALTRIN® T-Series) as the newest additions in the company’s globally marketed MALTRIN® line of ingredients.

These products are sourced from 100% tapioca, making them Non-GM by origin, and are manufactured with an all-enzyme, demineralized process. They are available in a wide range of dextrose equivalents.

High-quality MALTRIN® tapioca maltodextrins and tapioca syrup solids can be used in a wide array of applications to add body and improve mouthfeel, aid in plating or spray drying and even help stabilize product formulations. With a broad product line, the application opportunities are nearly endless and these new tapioca-based products also can help with clean label requirements.

Beverages

GPC will use its IFT Booth #3040 to sample a cool, refreshing watermelon or cucumber flavored beverage featuring GPC’s new MALTRIN® tapioca maltodextrin. With a neutral flavor profile, MALTRIN® maltodextrins quickly disperse to add body and build mouthfeel in beverages.

Confections

MALTRIN® tapioca maltodextrins and tapioca syrup solids inhibit sugar crystallization, improve the chewiness of soft candies and gummies and lengthen the shelf life of hard candies by inhibiting cold flow. They are also effective binders in direct compression candy tablet applications.

Frozen Applications

MALTRIN® T-Series products are effective cryoprotectants that control ice crystal formation in a number of frozen food applications, from desserts to savory meals. They add body and mouthfeel without excessive sweetness or freezing point depression and help stabilize texture.

Nutritional Formulations

MALTRIN® T-Series products provide a clean-label source of soluble carbohydrate with a neutral flavor profile and low osmolality. They are a great fit for nutritional beverages, bars and, since they are Cronobacter free, even infant formulas. They add body to improve mouthfeel, moderate sweetness and demonstrate clarity in both prepared and dry mix beverages. In bars and snacks, they provide and maintain a chewy texture over the product’s shelf life.

Spray Drying Aids and Carriers

Low hygroscopicity, neutral flavor, high solubility and ease of drying make T-Series products ideal for spray drying almost anything from flavors to dairy products to colors and fruit juices. They also are extremely effective carriers for high-intensity sweeteners, gums, spices and seasonings

Learn more about GPC’s new MALTRIN® tapioca maltodextrins.

Grain Processing Corporation

1600 Oregon Street

Muscatine, Iowa 52761-1494, USA

Phone: 563-264-4265

Fax: 563-264-4289

sales@grainprocessing.com

www.grainprocessing.com