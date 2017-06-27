I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®, is spreading into new territory with the launch of its new vegan and organic varieties, It's Vegan and It's Organic. Now all consumers—regardless of dietary preference—can enjoy the unbelieveable taste of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® spreads for all of their cooking, baking and spreading needs.

It's Organic and It's Vegan are made with real, simple ingredients, providing consumers with easy options to meet lifestyle and dietary needs. It's Vegan is 100% Certified Vegan by Vegan Action, ensuring that each savory bite is free from eggs, milk and any other animal-sourced ingredients. It's Organic is Certified Organic by the USDA.

"I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® is committed to delivering unbelievable products to consumers," said Brian Orlando, General Manager of the Baking, Cooking and Spreads Company owned by Unilever. "This expansion into organic and vegan alternatives emphasizes the brand's commitment to innovation and inclusiveness for any diet or lifestyle."

Like all I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® products, It's Organic and It's Vegan spreads are made with real, simple ingredients—a blend of plant-based oils, purified water and a pinch of salt—and do not contain artificial flavors or preservatives. Both contain less saturated fat and fewer calories than butter with zero grams of trans fat per serving and no partially hydrogenated oils. Using It's Vegan or It's Organic instead of butter is an easy way to make recipes tastier than ever before.

It's Organic and It's Vegan are available in major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.29 (13-ounce tub, It's Organic) and $3.19 (15-ounce tub, It's Vegan).