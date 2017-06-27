IFF Launches Tastepoint

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., an innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, launched Tastepoint by IFF – a new company designed to service the dynamic middle-market customer in North America. Tastepoint by IFF represents the merger of David Michael & Co. and Ottens Flavors, two esteemed companies with long histories in the industry and reputations for outstanding service and products.



“We created Tastepoint by IFF specifically to leverage both companies’ extensive expertise in the market,” said Matthias Haeni, Group President, Flavors for IFF, “while offering the R&D, technologies, and consumer insights that IFF can provide. This new and innovative go-to-market approach targets the unique needs and expectations of these customers – the speed, agility, and resourcefulness that David Michael and Ottens Flavors have long-provided – powered with technologies for differentiation.”



IFF CEO Andreas Fibig commented, “The creation of Tastepoint by IFF marks the achievement of another milestone in our Vision 2020 strategy– to win where we compete as we grow market share in North America. Tastepoint’s employees are truly passionate and committed to serving their customers in this exciting space, where I expect them to continue to provide industry-leading service to our customers.”



Tastepoint’s brand platform is based on “the perfect blend of heart and science” with a focus on servicing customers with the “can-do” approach of a smaller company, and backed by expertise traditionally reserved for companies with more global reach. The new brand was officially unveiled today at the Institute of Food Technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.