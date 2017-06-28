Butter Buds: Dairy Flavors Resource

Butter Buds Food Ingredients has opened an 8,000-square foot Butter Buds® Applications Lab at its headquarters in Racine, Wis. The applications lab supports customers, brokers, distributors and the Butter Buds® sales staff with a variety services.

“The goal of our Butter Buds® Applications Lab is to provide a creative and collaborative environment where customers and staff can explore new formulation possibilities with our applications team,” says Mike Ivey, national sales director. “We invite all of our customers to visit our application lab to work directly with our Butter Buds® food scientists. Visitors will learn first-hand how our products offer unique flavor profiles and functionality in delicious, healthy, on-trend products.”

The Butter Buds® Application Lab focuses on these key areas:

Customer Support

Customer assistance with new product development and formulation flavor challenges

Application Innovation

Applications are researched, tested and refined to produce innovative, high-quality customer demonstrations

Sales Support

Custom application concept development for sales presentations

Training

Educational resource for customers, brokers, distributors and staff

Butter Buds Food Ingredients manufactures a wide array of concentrated dairy flavors made from fresh Wisconsin butter, cream and cheese. Butter Buds® also offers a line of innovative flavor concentrates that provide unique flavor characteristics: Butter Buds -Bacon™, Olive Oil Buds®, CocoaButter Buds® and Dried Beer Extract. To address today’s trends, Butter Buds® provides a variety of non-dairy flavors, clean label and Certified Organic options.

