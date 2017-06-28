Clasado Biosciences: Better-for-You Focus

Clasado Biosciences exhibited at the IFT17 Food Expo in Las Vegas and showcased Bimuno, its patented revolutionary food supplement at the event.

Bimuno naturally feeds and stimulates the growth and activity of Bifidobacterium in the gut and, unlike the majority of supplements, it has been subjected to a rigorous series of human clinical trials. These have demonstrated a positive impact on gut microbiota, digestive comfort, metabolism and the immune system including the control of inflammation in the body.

Containing a unique active ingredient developed in conjunction with the University of Reading, United Kingdom and other globally recognized research institutes, Bimuno can be added to any food, drink or existing supplement to improve gut health.

"In Bimuno we have a truly unique, innovative and patent-protected product to present at IFT,” says Clasado Biosciences CEO Graham Waters. “The understanding of the importance and impact of gut health is growing and in Bimuno we have an offering that is clinically proven to offer a wide range of health benefits thanks to it increasing the levels of friendly gut bacteria. We now know that the digestive system doesn't just digest food but it regulates the immune system, influences the metabolism, controls inflammation in the body and can even affect mental health. This is a game changer."

About Clasado Biosciences

Clasado is the manufacturer and supplier of the unique patent protected transgalactooligosaccharide called Bimuno, which exhibits a range of clinically proven health benefits in the areas of digestive and immune health. Clasado is committed to discovering, developing and harnessing the latest ground-breaking prebiotic technology, providing clinically proven solutions which improve and enrich the quality of people's lives.

Bimuno is the result of intensive research & development dating back to 2000 and conducted in collaboration with the University of Reading's Food Microbial Sciences Unit and other globally recognized research institutes.

