Soylent Cafe Line Flavors

Soylent announced the latest flavors in its suite of nutritionally complete, ready-to-drink products: Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai. These selections join Coffiest in Soylent's new Cafe line of caffeinated beverages, now available for purchase at www.soylent.com in the US and Canada.

Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai, like their predecessors, are designed from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, and protein that the body needs - all in a convenient, ready-to-drink package. Cafe Vanilla's essence of roasted coffee with just a hint of vanilla, alongside Cafe Chai's robust blend of aromatic spices, are companions to Coffiest. All flavors in the new Cafe line continue to provide the added boost of caffeine in conjunction with the relaxing benefits of L-theanine to promote increased cognitive performance. Each bottle includes:

• 20% of the daily recommended values for all essential vitamins and minerals

• A macronutrient profile of 47 percent calories from lipids, 33% calories from carbohydrates and 20% calories from protein

• Approximately 150 mg of caffeine in Cafe Vanilla and 30 mg in Cafe Chai

• 75 mg of L-Theanine in Cafe Vanilla and 25 mg in Cafe Chai