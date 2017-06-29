Uncle Matt's Organic Joins Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company announced that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic®, an organic juice company. Uncle Matt's Organic will continue operating the business out of its offices in Clermont, Fla., as a subsidiary of Dean Foods Company.

Uncle Matt's Organic is one of the nation's oldest organic juice company offering a wide range of organic juices, including probiotic-infused juices and fruit-infused waters. Founded by Matt McLean, the real-life uncle to ten nieces and nephews, Uncle Matt's Organic is committed to producing the highest quality juices, using only premium 100% organically grown fruit that is free from GMOs, synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

In addition to the brand, Uncle Matt himself – Matt McLean – will be joining Dean Foods to continue his leadership of this brand into the future.

"Joining Dean Foods allows me to continue to nurture the brand I started nearly 20 years ago," said McLean. "Our mission has always been to produce the highest quality organic juices. Becoming part of Dean Foods will allow us to bring organic to consumers at a scale that supports the organic farming community and increasing consumer interests at the same time."

"I am pleased to welcome Uncle Matt's Organic into the Dean Foods family. As a strong brand in an adjacent category, Uncle Matt's will play an important role in our growing portfolio of healthy products," said Ralph Scozzafava, Dean Foods CEO. "Dean Foods is committed to supporting Uncle Matt's product innovation efforts and their ongoing development and growth in the natural channel. Moreover, our core strengths in selling and distribution will enable consumers unprecedented access to Uncle Matt's delicious, on-trend line of products. Not only is the brand a great complement to our conventional portfolio, it further underscores our commitment to the organic space following our announcements of our partnership with Organic Valley and our recent investment in Good Karma's plant-based beverage portfolio."