Thomas' Limited Edition Blueberry Pancake Swirl Bread

The Thomas'® brand announced the introduction of new Limited Edition Blueberry Pancake Swirl Bread — 'swirling' the summer flavor of blueberry pancakes into its signature Swirl Bread line. Starting June 19 and running through September, Thomas' Blueberry Pancake Swirl Bread will be available in select regions of the country at grocery stores and other major food retailers, with a suggested retail price of $3.99.



With hints of rich, pancake flavor highlighted by a blueberry swirl running throughout each bite, the new Blueberry Pancake Swirl Bread features the bright, fresh flavors of the season. Thomas' signature Swirl Bread line lets fans bring a swirl of flavor into their favorite recipes, and from brunch staples to sweet desserts made with the freshest berries, fans can now customize their Swirl Bread creations in a tasty new way this summer.



"Blueberry pancakes are a nostalgic favorite for consumers and represent two of the most quintessential, all-American flavors," said Richard Link, Senior Director of Marketing, Breakfast Team. "We set out to bring fans the ultimate breakfast experience by 'swirling' this classic breakfast into our Swirl Bread line — creating a new offering that's for summer and can be enjoyed as a breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet ending to the day."



The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads to its breakfast offerings.