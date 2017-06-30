Chobani LLC, introduced a new product to the dairy aisle: Chobani® Smooth, the company's first foray into non-Greek, classic yogurt.

"As a food maker, it's important to me that we're giving families across America better options that are delicious and accessible," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO, Chobani. "With Chobani® Smooth, we're bringing craftmanship back to traditional yogurt with a product that has less sugar and more protein than most of the options out there and no artificial sweeteners or flavors. This is what Chobani has stood for since day one, and now we're giving people a delicious, natural option in another section of the dairy aisle."

Over half (58%) of other traditional yogurts in the dairy aisle today contain artificial sweeteners and/or artificial flavors, making Chobani® Smooth unique. Last year alone, nearly 2 million households left that category because they could not find options that were right for them—namely a product that's affordable, has less sugar and is made with only natural ingredients.

Chobani® Smooth is a low-fat (1-1.5%) classic yogurt with 25% less sugar and twice the protein of other traditional yogurts.Chobani® Smooth is made by lightly straining the yogurt to keep the protein that's naturally found in milk—using a unique blend of live and active cultures and probiotics—without the tart taste and thicker texture typically found in strained yogurts. The yogurt is then blended with natural ingredients and real fruit or vanilla, depending on the flavor. Like all of Chobani's products, Chobani® Smooth is made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients, real fruit, live and active cultures, and fresh milk from cows not treated with rBST.

Chobani accounts for 38% of all Greek yogurt sales in the US. The launch of Chobani® Smooth follows other successful product launches by the company, including Drink Chobani™ in 2016, the company's first portable protein for smooth sipping, and Chobani "Flip"™ in 2014, which has been heralded as one of the fastest-growing innovations in the US dairy aisle.