The Art & Science of Product and Packaging Design

Speaking at the 2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference: Tulin Tuzel, Sabra Dipping Co.

June 30, 2017
Speaker: 
Tulin Tuzel
Chief Technology Officer
Sabra Dipping Company LLC


PepsiCo and Israel’s Strauss Group have invested millions in Sabra Dipping Company LLC and the nation’s largest hummus factory in Colonial Heights, Va. This included an entirely new 20,000-sq.-ft. Center of Excellence (COE), which features a state of the art culinary center, research laboratory, ideation space, packaging prototype lab, a pilot plant and hands-on research modules. Hear Tulin Tuzel, Chief Technology Officer, discuss Sabra’s approach and how consumer insights and trends influence product and package development. 

