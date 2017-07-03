Natural ingredients are top of mind for many North American consumers. With 45%* of all consumers even wanting their snacks to be made from natural ingredients, indulgence food manufactures are looking for new color solutions.

That’s why Chr. Hansen Natural Colors is launching a new oil soluble range made from natural sources. These colors providing new solutions for cookies, ice cream, confectionary and savory snacks. In fact, this is the widest range of oil soluble colors for the North American market, meeting consumer demands for colors from natural sources.

“We are really excited to launch this range on the North American market at a time where natural ingredients are more important to the consumer than ever before,” says Mary Bentley, senior vice president sales and marketing, North America. “The range has been specifically developed to meet some of the challenges our customers face so it is easier for them to implement natural colors and meet consumer demands.”

Bright, stable colors that blend well

Bentley says the oil soluble range is made from natural sources such as fruit and vegetables and other edible plants. Many of these are water soluble by nature and would normally not disperse well in oil based food. However Chr. Hansen’s new formulation technique has made them easily dispersible in oil and also easier to make stable blends with other oil soluble colors.

“Great care has been taken to create colors that are stable and can be blended to create nearly any color desired,” she adds. “The colors are bright and in liquid form, ready for use and easily dispersible, developed for stable blending and ambient storage.”

The oil soluble range, which is now expanded with four new products, is created from sources like turmeric, paprika and spirulina. The range includes a new bright blue and green for cream fillings and compound coatings as well as a new high strength pink and ready to use non-caramel brown.

Your conversion partner

Chr. Hansen has been a successful color conversion partner during the past decades for food and drink manufacturers making the shift from artificial to natural.

“Combining our long-track record of conversion with our technical application expertise, as well as an in depth understanding of local trends and consumer demands, enables us to support our customers in their conversion to natural, and their ongoing optimization of consistency and application,” says Jakob Rasmussen, senior director, global marketing.

Use our oil soluble range in…

Typical food products that require oil soluble colors are fat compounds used for chocolate decorations, the compound coating (chocolate) over ice cream lollies, yogurt covered nuts, the compound coating over muesli bars and cookies, the filling inside sandwich cookies and sugar wafers, and the seasoning mix on savory snacks.

Discover more information about working with oil soluble naturally-sourced colors.

