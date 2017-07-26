Editor's Note: Watch the video above to learn more about Celsius Heat.

Celsius Holdings Inc. introduced its newest line of fitness drinks: Celsius Heat. Similar to its original line of products, Heat is a dietary supplement that contains the same proprietary thermogenic formula, which accelerates the metabolism, boosts energy and accelerates calorie and fat burning, the company says.

The Heat formula adds to this 300 mg of caffeine and 2,000 mg of L-citrulline. The new line is packaged in a larger, 12-ounce can and is designed for fitness consumers looking to optimize their training.

Available in three flavors — Inferno Punch, Blueberry Pomegranate and Cherry Lime, Celsius Heat has a suggested retail price of $2.99 at Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide.