Tomorrow’s Store Shelf: Where’s the Win-Win for Processors, Retailers?

Speaker:

Errol Schweizer

Co-Founder

BeyondBrands

Owner

Errol Schweizer LLC

Former Vice President of Grocery

Whole Foods



Consumers have an ever expanding array of mealtime options. So how do brick-and-mortar grocers keep shoppers coming in for unique foods and drinks that hit lifestyle, health and taste trends—and grow store sales?

For close to a decade, Schweizer represented Whole Foods in his work with manufacturers around merchandising, category management, consumer trend insights, product innovation and development, ethical sourcing, ingredient labeling transparency, brand positioning, promotions, marketing and pricing strategies, as well as Fair Trade, Non GMO and/or Organic supply chain development. He has worked with hundreds of suppliers and has launched thousands of products that became household names, from Siggi's, Justin's Nut Butter and Zevia, to Kevita and Califia Farms.

Errol now shares his insights with his own clients and is a partner with BeyondBrands, a firm dedicated to growing the conscious products industry. Come hear Errol share thoughts about today’s consumer, retailing and insights about processor-retailer new product “co- development.”

