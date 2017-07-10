Ignite Innovation in your People, Projects and Culture!

Speaker:

Doug Hall

Inventor, Researcher, Author, Chemical Engineer, Master of Marketing and Founder

Eureka Ranch



Everyone wants to do great work and innovate, but do they know how? In this engaging talk, you’ll learn how to ignite innovation across your organization. Built on research from 30 years, $25 Million in research, 25,000 ideas and 1,000s of Fortune 500 teams - this event will give you specific things you can do today to ignite innovation in your own work. (Spoiler alert: This session is high energy and action packed - with ah-ha’s and Eureka! moments that will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about innovation.)



