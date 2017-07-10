Retail Market Trends

Ignite Innovation in your People, Projects and Culture!

Speaking at the 2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference: Doug Hall, Eureka Ranch

NPC17_Hall_900
July 10, 2017
KEYWORDS food innovations / food product development / food trends
Reprints
No Comments

Speaker: 

Doug Hall
Inventor, Researcher, Author, Chemical Engineer, Master of Marketing and Founder
Eureka Ranch


Everyone wants to do great work and innovate, but do they know how? In this engaging talk, you’ll learn how to ignite innovation across your organization. Built on research from 30 years, $25 Million in research, 25,000 ideas and 1,000s of Fortune 500 teams - this event will give you specific things you can do today to ignite innovation in your own work. (Spoiler alert: This session is high energy and action packed - with ah-ha’s and Eureka! moments that will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about innovation.)

Learn more about the 2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.