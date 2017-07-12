The Meal Solutions Market: First-Person Perspectives on Disruption
2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference: Al Banisch, Mattson
Moderator:
Al Banisch
Executive VP, New Product Strategy
Mattson
Home meal preparation and spending has been disrupted by new technologies and new players—from all corners of industry. What does this mean for the food industry? Come hear Al Banisch, Mattson Executive Vice President, New Product Strategy, guide a live panel discussion and explore emerging issues and opportunities.
