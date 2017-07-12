Retail Market Trends

The Meal Solutions Market: First-Person Perspectives on Disruption

2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference: Al Banisch, Mattson

NPC17_Banisch_900
July 12, 2017
KEYWORDS food innovations / food product development / food trends
Moderator: 
Al Banisch
Executive VP, New Product Strategy
Mattson


Home meal preparation and spending has been disrupted by new technologies and new players—from all corners of industry. What does this mean for the food industry? Come hear Al Banisch, Mattson Executive Vice President, New Product Strategy, guide a live panel discussion and explore emerging issues and opportunities.

