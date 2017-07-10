Enjoy Life Foods Baked Chewy Bars

Enjoy Life Foods launched three new flavors joining its popular line of Baked Chewy Bars: Caramel Blondie, Carrot Cake and Lemon Blueberry Poppy Seed. The launch follows Enjoy Life’s steadfast portfolio expansion across multiple aisles of the grocery store as it fuels the growth of the Free-From industry, which is projected to reach $20 billion by 2020.



“The foundation of our brand is to give the millions of people with food allergies quality products, but it’s equally as important that our offerings are delicious with knockout flavors that today’s shoppers will gravitate towards,” said Warady. “Our new Baked Chewy Bars are crafted with innovative ingredients that are perfect for the health-conscious consumer, and the authentic flavors are great options for breakfast, a mid-day snack or a post-dinner indulgence. From bars to baking mixes, we’re taking over the center aisles so when people see our logo they know that they’re getting a superior product without the worry of what’s inside.”



The new Baked Chewy Bars are packed with pure and simple ingredients, featuring real inclusions and a proprietary Pure Life Balanced Dry Blend™ (hulled sunflower kernels, cassava flour, white pearled-grain sorghum flour, quinoa flakes). As with all Enjoy Life products, the new bars are made in a dedicated nut-free and gluten-free bakery, are Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher and Halal Certified, and are free-from the top eight common food allergens: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soy. Flavor details include:



• Caramel Blondie – the sweet sensation of caramel bits and Enjoy Life’s best-selling chocolate chips in every ooey-gooey bite

• Carrot Cake – sweet and spicy flavors notes derived from real shredded carrots, hull-roasted pumpkin seeds and California raisins

• Lemon Blueberry Poppy Seed – tangy and light lemon meets bold blueberry in this refreshingly satisfying snack



The new Baked Chewy Bars will ship to natural and conventional retail stores in July with a retail price of $4.29 per carton.