Carrington Farms Powders
New varieties include Coconut Protein Powder, Matcha Tea Powder and Goji Berry Powder
New powders from Carrington Farms are products are for mixing into smoothies, baked goods, and yogurts.
Variety details
Organic Coconut Protein Blend:
Made with three organic ingredients, Organic Coconut Protein Blend is a way to add plant-based protein to diets.
Organic Goji Berry Powder:
The Organic Goji Berry Powder is a nutrient-rich superfood that is high in antioxidants. It’s gluten-free, vegan, and contains vitamin C, vitamin A, and iron.
Matcha Tea Powder:
This antioxidant rich Matcha Tea powder is made from milled Japanese green tea leaves to provide an energy boost.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.