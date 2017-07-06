NutraSolutionsSupplementsProteins, Collagen, Amino Acids & Peptides

Carrington Farms Powders

New varieties include Coconut Protein Powder, Matcha Tea Powder and Goji Berry Powder

July 6, 2017
New powders from Carrington Farms are products are for mixing into smoothies, baked goods, and  yogurts. 

Variety details

Organic Coconut Protein Blend:
Made with three organic ingredients, Organic Coconut Protein Blend is a way to add plant-based protein to diets.
 
Organic Goji Berry Powder:
The Organic Goji Berry Powder is a nutrient-rich superfood that is high in antioxidants. It’s gluten-free, vegan, and contains vitamin C, vitamin A, and iron.
 
Matcha Tea Powder:  
This antioxidant rich Matcha Tea powder is made from milled Japanese green tea leaves to provide an energy boost.

