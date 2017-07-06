Carrington Farms Powders

New powders from Carrington Farms are products are for mixing into smoothies, baked goods, and yogurts.

Variety details

Organic Coconut Protein Blend:

Made with three organic ingredients, Organic Coconut Protein Blend is a way to add plant-based protein to diets.



Organic Goji Berry Powder:

The Organic Goji Berry Powder is a nutrient-rich superfood that is high in antioxidants. It’s gluten-free, vegan, and contains vitamin C, vitamin A, and iron.



Matcha Tea Powder:

This antioxidant rich Matcha Tea powder is made from milled Japanese green tea leaves to provide an energy boost.