Frey Farms, the creators of Tsamma Watermelon Juice, launched its newest addition to the cold pressed watermelon juice line up, a 12-ounce Watermelon Juice and Coconut Water blend. The combined Watermelon + Coconut Water Blend is the first juice blend of its kind, offering increased levels of hydration, packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients (15mg of Lycopene and 49mg of Vitamin C) making it an ideal performance hydration drink.

Frey Farms, one of the nation's largest watermelon growers, has been selling fresh produce to the nation's top retailers for more than 30 years. Based on consumer demand for healthier products, labeling transparency and functional ingredients, the Tsamma Watermelon Juice brand has responded with launching the Watermelon + Coconut Juice blend.

"We are changing the way people perceive the watermelon, and educating them on the significant nutritional benefits," says Sarah Frey, Founder of Frey Farms. "The trends toward health and wellness have definitely ignited change in our industry, leading us to the perfect line extension creating our Tsamma Watermelon + Coconut Water Blend as the ultimate beverage for performance hydration!"

The Tsamma Watermelon + Coconut Water blend provides over 500mg of potassium and just under 500mg of L-Citrulline per bottle. These two vitamins in watermelon help to reduce muscle fatigue, increase muscle recovery, and fuel rapid hydration. The high levels of electrolytes, vitamins and L-Citrulline that are found in watermelon and coconut, work well together to increase intracellular hydration.