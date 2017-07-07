Bella Portofino Italian-Style Tuna

Bella Portofino introduced its debut line of Italian-style Albacore and Yellowfin tuna. Packed in extra virgin olive oil with a touch of sea salt, the wild caught, epicurean brand serves up premium and delectable tuna.

"As a devout foodie, I believe that a beautiful meal starts with simple, quality ingredients. The Bella Portofino line offers just that," said Laura Davidson, trained chef and food blogger at A Beautiful Plate. "What I love about these products is the combination of hand-selected Albacore and Yellowfin fillets with extra virgin olive oil. It has a wonderful, mild flavor and a tender texture."

This old world, rustic line of products includes: Solid Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Solid Albacore Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Both varieties are available in a 4.5-ounce can with an easy open lid and retail for approximately $1.99 per can (pricing will vary by retailer). Look for this brand at the canned tuna aisle in select supermarkets.