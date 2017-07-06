Favorite Products: May 2017

It’s summer, and it appears that Prepared Foods readers have cold treats on their mind. Readers named Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Desserts as their favorite new product of May 2017.

As the deadline approached voting heated up, with the final tally in favor of Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Desserts. The product edged Thomas' S'mores English Muffins, Mini Bagels and Florida's Natural Lemonades, which tied for second place.

Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Desserts are lactose free, low sugar and low in calories with fat free and lower fat options – and all the new flavors are also gluten free.

Leveraging market research and consumer input, Thomas' decided the classic summertime combination of chocolate and marshmallow would be an addition to its popular line of Limited Edition products, appealing to both kids and adults.

Florida's Natural Lemonades are made with natural ingredients like real cane sugar and juices grown and sourced in the United States.

Read more about Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Desserts.

Be sure to VOTE for your favorite new product launch from June 2017.

Voting closes at midnight (EST) on July 31.