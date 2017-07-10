thinkThin Plant Based Products

As consumers shift towards plant based nutrition and with 36% of Americans reportedly eating a vegetarian meal at least once a week, thinkThin announced a new range of plant based protein products spanning from high protein bars to protein powders.

"Our focus on nutrition is matched only by our passion for innovation," said Michele Kessler, CEO of thinkThin. "We estimate that plant based foods are a five billion dollar industry, and we wanted to bring to market a portfolio of products using high-quality, plant based ingredients, and still deliver the indulgent flavors our consumers expect from thinkThin."

Building on the recently launched thinkThin Protein & Superfruit bar line, which includes one vegan bar in a Lemon Cranberry Chia flavor, the following new thinkThin® products are now rolling out to retail stores nationwide:

Sea Salt Almond Chocolate High Protein Bar, which combines rich dark chocolate, roasted almonds and a hint of sea salt, and provides 13 grams of plant based protein and 5 grams of sugar

Chocolate Mint High Protein Bar, with a chocolate mint flavored center covered in rich dark chocolate, and provides 13 grams of plant based protein and 5 grams of sugar

Belgian Chocolate Protein & Probiotics Powder Mix, made with rich, European cocoa, containing 20 grams of plant based protein, prebiotic fiber and one billion CFUs live probiotics per serving

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Protein & Probiotics Powder Mix, made with real vanilla bean and rich Madagascar vanilla flavor, 20 grams of plant based protein, prebiotic fiber and more than one billion live probiotics per serving

In addition to delivering on both elevated flavor and nutritional profiles, each of the company's new Plant Based High Protein Bars and Protein & Probiotic Powder Mixes are also crafted with no soy ingredients, and are GMO-free, gluten free, and vegan.