Blossom Brothers Artisan Wine Spritzers

A trio of experienced category veterans are making a splash in grocery cases, restaurants and bars with an adult beverage category first: a new botanical-infused wine spritzer. Blossom Brothers matches high quality wine with natural botanical essences for an outcome that is crisp and effervescent − a refreshing, subtly sweet alternative to beer, cider or opening a full bottle of wine.

Blossom Brothers’ spritzers are made from just four clean ingredients – wine, natural botanical essences, water and CO2. There’s no added sugar, sweeteners or artificial flavors, just a simple burst of bubbles that elevate flavor and add a refreshing vibrancy. The beverages contain 6% alcohol, close to half that of traditional wine, have only 12 grams of sugar and are gluten free.

The first three flavors debut on draft at restaurants and bars and at retail in glass bottle four-packs for $11.99. The enticing flavor combinations include: