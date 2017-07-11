Snacks & Appetizers

Annie’s Cheese Puff Snacks

Annie’s Organic White Cheddar Bunny Tail Puffs and Organic Cheddar Cheesy Puffs are certified organic and gluten-free

AnniesCheesePuffs_900.jpg
July 11, 2017
KEYWORDS gluten-free / whole grains
Reprints
No Comments

Annie’s launched Annie’s Organic White Cheddar Bunny Tail Puffs and Annie’s Organic Cheddar Cheesy Puffs.

Annie’s Organic White Cheddar Bunny Tail Puffs and Organic Cheddar Cheesy Puffs are certified organic, gluten-free, made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors and preservatives. These crunchy snacks are baked, not fried, and are packed with the goodness of whole grains and real cheese. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.