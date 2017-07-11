Annie’s Cheese Puff Snacks
Annie’s Organic White Cheddar Bunny Tail Puffs and Organic Cheddar Cheesy Puffs are certified organic and gluten-free
Annie’s launched Annie’s Organic White Cheddar Bunny Tail Puffs and Annie’s Organic Cheddar Cheesy Puffs.
Annie’s Organic White Cheddar Bunny Tail Puffs and Organic Cheddar Cheesy Puffs are certified organic, gluten-free, made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors and preservatives. These crunchy snacks are baked, not fried, and are packed with the goodness of whole grains and real cheese.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.