Grupo Bimbo Promotes Innovative Entrepreneurship

Grupo Bimbo, as part of its pursuit for innovation and to promote the development of entrepreneurs and startups, presents Bimbo Ventures, an area especially dedicated to finding and driving high potential projects.

Bimbo Ventures, in alliance with BlueBox Ventures (the largest Latin American network of incubators, accelerators and corporate investment funds) created the accelerator ELEVA Food Technology Accelerator by Bimbo, an ecosystem offering startups the necessary elements to develop their projects.

ELEVA Food Technology Accelerator by Bimbo issued an invitation to receive innovation projects related to materials, food and new products, supply chain, automation and operations, distribution, payment methods and transactions, renewable energies and retail, among others.

The10 startups chosen to be part of ELEVA, will go into an acceleration stage for 16 weeks.

“Through Bimbo Ventures and ELEVA, we are offering startups with innovative and high potential initiatives the possibility to develop their projects hand in hand with Grupo Bimbo, through a comprehensive model that encompasses three fundamental aspects: mentoring, funding and trade alliances,” stated José Manuel Ramírez, Vice President of Bimbo Ventures.