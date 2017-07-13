Lindor Swirl Truffles
This new truffle is inspired by the classic fudge swirl dessert flavor. It contains a milk chocolate shell that envelops smooth white and dark chocolate truffle fillings for chocolate lovers.
Ingredients include milk chocolate [sugar, milk, cocoa butter, chocolate, soya lecithin (emulsifier), barley malt powder, vanillin (artificial flavoring)], vegetable oil (coconut, palm kernel), sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, milk, skim milk, soya lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavors, barley malt powder.
