Lindor Swirl Truffles

The new truffle is inspired by the classic fudge swirl dessert flavor

July 13, 2017
This new truffle is inspired by the classic fudge swirl dessert flavor. It contains a milk chocolate shell that envelops smooth white and dark chocolate truffle fillings for chocolate lovers.

Ingredients include milk chocolate [sugar, milk, cocoa butter, chocolate, soya lecithin (emulsifier), barley malt powder, vanillin (artificial flavoring)], vegetable oil (coconut, palm kernel), sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, milk, skim milk, soya lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavors, barley malt powder.

