New G.H. Cretors Flavors

New varieties include White Cheddar, Salted Butter and Honey Butter Kettlecorn

July 14, 2017
G.H. Cretors has added three new flavors to its collection of organic, popped corn. New varieties include White Cheddar, Salted Butter and Honey Butter Kettlecorn. All G.H. Cretors popped corn flavors are certified gluten free.

Ingredients for the White Cheddar variety include organic popcorn, organic sunflower and/or safflower oil, organic cheddar cheese, organic nonfat milk, organic buttermilk, organic whey, sea salt and disodium phosphate.

