RETHINK Kids Water

RETHINK Kids Water is available in three varieties: Purified Water, Organic Apple Water and Organic Berry Water

July 12, 2017
RETHINK Brands announced the launch of RETHINK Kids Water, a boxed water line for kids launching at select CVS and Target stores nationwide. 

With zero sugar, sodium and calories, RETHINK Kids Water is available in three varieties: Purified Water, Organic Apple Water and Organic Berry Water. 

Packaged in 6.75-ounce juice boxes, RETHINK Kids Water has a suggested retail price of $3.48 for an eight-pack. The products are USDA Certified Organic.

