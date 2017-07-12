RETHINK Brands announced the launch of RETHINK Kids Water, a boxed water line for kids launching at select CVS and Target stores nationwide.

With zero sugar, sodium and calories, RETHINK Kids Water is available in three varieties: Purified Water, Organic Apple Water and Organic Berry Water.

Packaged in 6.75-ounce juice boxes, RETHINK Kids Water has a suggested retail price of $3.48 for an eight-pack. The products are USDA Certified Organic.