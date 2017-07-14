Bar-S Foods, Phoenix, Ariz., and McCormick Grill Mates, Hunt Valley, Md., updated the classic American hot dog with the new McCormick Grill Mates Beef Franks, which are seasoned, 100% beef franks made with no fillers, byproducts or artificial flavors or colors.

These new beef dogs come in Montreal Steak, a robust blend of pepper, garlic and spices; Smoky Applewood, a sweet, smoky blend of peppers, garlic and Applewood smoke flavor; and Classic, a special blend of spices for a unique twist on the traditional hot dog.

“McCormick Grill Mates is a great brand with a passionate consumer following. We are excited to bring some real flavor innovation to the hot dog category with the new McCormick Grill Mates Beef Franks,” says Jeff Gaunt, marketing director for Bar-S Foods.

"Adding bold Grill Mates flavors like Smoky Applewood and Montreal Steak takes traditional hot dogs to another level," says Kate Lackovic, marketing manager for McCormick Grill Mates. “It was a natural evolution to offer beef franks after the success of our smoked sausages.”

The beef franks are available at major supermarkets nationwide.