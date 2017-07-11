A leader in the artisan baking community since 1989, La Brea Bakery, Los Angeles, has expanded its La Brea Bakery Reserve line to include Demi-Baguettes.

Officials say La Brea Bakery Reserve is the first nationally available line of “farm-to-table” breads involving ancient, heirloom wheat milled and baked into artisan loaves. The line already includes three loaves: Struan, Pain de Campagne and Fortuna Wheat Loaf.

The new Reserve Demi-Baguettes debut in Kroger supermarkets this summer. These 8oz loaves are sold individually for $2.00 and come in two flavors: French and Sourdough.