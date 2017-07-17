Product of the DayDairy

The Greek Gods Seriously Indulgent Yogurt

New decadent yogurt is made with whole milk and cream

July 17, 2017
The Greek Gods® brand introduced a decadent yogurt concept, Seriously Indulgent Yogurt, made with whole milk, cream and unique fruit flavors and combinations on the bottom of each 5.3-ounce cup. The single serve yogurts provide multiple occasions for customers to enjoy—as part of a balanced breakfast to a dessert. The Greek Gods® Seriously Indulgent Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and contains live and active cultures.

Available in four flavors: Lemon, Marionberry (a type of blackberry from the Pacific Northwest), Raspberry Ginger and Tart Cherry. Look for The Greek Gods® Seriously Indulgent Yogurt in the yogurt section in markets nationwide in July.

