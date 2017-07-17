Optimum Nutrition Shakes

Optimum Nutrition (ON) announced the arrival of two new options designed to help make protein-rich breakfasts fast and easy and help put fitness goals in reach. The fitness nutrition brand is shaking up morning routines with Optimum Nutrition Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie and Whey & Oats, innovative new start-your-day proteins available at retailers in July.

Both ON A.M. Series products are new combinations of traditional breakfast staples. The ON Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie combines whey protein with Greek yogurt proteins and chia for a smooth, creamy texture. ON Whey & Oats brings together whey protein, a complete protein with all the essential amino acids to help support muscle recovery and fine-milled whole oats, a complex blend of carbohydrates that provide energy to support strength and endurance, in an easy-mixing shake.

Each serving of Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie provides 20 grams of premium protein and has zero added sugar. Unlike traditional smoothies, there is no need for a blender, as the easy-to-mix formula blends smoothly with a spoon in a glass or in a shaker cup. Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie is available in three classic yogurt flavors – Strawberry, Blueberry and Vanilla.

Every Whey & Oats shake contains 27 grams of premium protein, plus as much fiber as a bowl of oatmeal (one cup, prepared). Whey & Oats is available in three breakfast bakery-inspired flavors – Vanilla Almond Pastry, Blueberry Muffin and Chocolate Glazed Donut.