Tweaker Energy Drink

The new energy drink is designed to provide energy for sports performance and endurance

Tweaker_900.png
July 20, 2017
Haider Corp., doing business as Tweaker Energy Drink Co., introduced Tweaker Energy Drink, the newest product joining its energy portfolio.

The product is designed to provide energy for sports performance and endurance, the company says.

Featuring 110 calories, the product boasts B vitamins and contains 80 mg of caffeine. An 8.4-ounce can of Tweaker Energy Drink has a suggested retail price of $0.99.

