La Brea Bakery Reserve Demi-Baguettes

New Demi-Baguettes are available in two varieties: French and Sourdough

July 20, 2017
La Brea Bakery's first-to-market nationally available farm-to-table La Brea Bakery Reserve portfolio, which includes three loaves (Struan, Pain de Campagne and Fortuna Wheat Loaf), is introducing a new addition: a carefully crafted Demi-Baguette.

This new loaf provides consumers with another great way to enjoy the true taste of real food that they crave, conveniently available at grocery stores across the country.

The Reserve Demi-Baguette will be available summer 2017 at Kroger stores, and Demi-Baguettes weighing 8-ounce will be sold individually for $2.00 in two flavors, French and Sourdough. 

