Gaslamp Popcorn Malibu Mix

Malibu Mix combines the company’s signature Sea Salt & Olive Oil, White Cheddar and Kettle Corn flavors. This popcorn combination will hit store shelves this fall in retailers across California. Malibu Mix puts the beach in reach no matter where you are and offers a gluten-free, anytime snack experience for those craving a way to escape the daily grind for a few moments.

Malibu Mix popcorn targets consumers looking for a light snack that delivers a sweet, salty and savory treat containing half the calories typically found in traditional popcorn mixes. Gaslamp Popcorn’s signature Sea Salt & Olive Oil, White Cheddar and Kettle Corn make a delightfully flavor-packed snack. Each batch is made with non-GMO corn that stands on the promise of being gluten-free, no exceptions.

With only fifty calories per serving, Gaslamp’s newest addition to its popcorn family allows consumers to satisfy their snack food cravings without a shred of guilt. Sea Salt & Olive Oil delivers the subtlety of authentic California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil and White Cheddar offers bright notes of savory white cheddar cheese while Kettle Corn contributes the sweet flavor profile of pure cane sugar.

Embracing the combination of fun, sand and surf of the beaches lining Malibu, Malibu Mix gives California popcorn fans a new way to enjoy Gaslamp Popcorn.