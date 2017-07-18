Eat Your Coffee, a Boston-based food company is on a mission to energize life through naturally caffeinated snacks. Its line of Eat Your Coffee Bars, energy bars caffeinated with real coffee, is currently available in three flavors including Mocha Latte, Coconut Mocha and Caramel Macchiato.



Eat Your Coffee was founded by Northeastern University students, Johnny Fayad and Ali Kothari, during their freshman year. The duo graduated this past spring and to celebrate, the company is launching a new energizing Eat Your Coffee Bar flavor, to be released later this year.