BBLz Launches First Permanent Location

Hersheypark debuted the first permanent location of BBLz™, where mixologists – a.k.a. Bubble Makers – combine unexpected flavor bases, custom-blended foams and sweet garnishes to give guests an immersive beverage experience.

Every BBLz beverage combines a soft drink from Pepsi-Cola's portfolio, such as Pepsi®, Diet Pepsi®, Mountain Dew® and Mist Twst®, with ingredients including Hershey's confections, such as Reese's Pieces Candy and Twizzlers Pull 'n' Peel Watermelon Candy, to create unique, whimsical beverages. Visitors can choose from seven innovative BBLz recipes, including:

WHIP SCREAM SUNDAE: Float away with this fizzy spin on a sundae, blending Pepsi, vanilla and cherry flavor, vanilla ice cream foam, Hershey's Syrup (chocolate and caramel), vanilla frosting, maraschino cherries and sprinkles.

ALL-DAY PBJ: The ice cream sandwich gets a sweet bubbly remix, combining Mist Twst grape flavor, sweet cream foam, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, grape jelly, peanut butter and Reese's Pieces Candy.

LAFFING LIME: Spin your taste buds through pops of fruity flavors with a refreshing twist of Diet Mountain Dew® mixing lime and coconut flavor, lime popping candy, vanilla frosting, lemon gummy (candy) and cotton candy.

Located in Kissing Tower Hill at Hersheypark, the state-of-the-art two-story BBLz structure is 70'-high and defined by a distinctive tower. The BBLz structure features an upper level social lounge which faces the new for 2017 Hershey Triple Tower™, the first choose- your- thrill drop tower in the United States, comprised of three drop towers of different heights: Hershey's Tower™, Reese's Tower™ and Hershey's Kisses Tower™.