Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Acquires Gold Coast Bakeries

An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital (“Peak Rock”), a middle market private equity firm, announced that it has acquired Gold Coast Bakeries, LLC (“Gold Coast”), a producer of high quality specialty and organic breads, buns, rolls, and sweet goods.

Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, Gold Coast provides a broad array of fresh and frozen products to leading consumer packaged goods companies, grocery retailers, and foodservice customers. The company operates out of two USDA Organic-certified facilities in California and Illinois, where it produces, packages, and distributes products nationwide. Over more than 25 years, Gold Coast has earned an exceptional reputation for its great tasting, innovative products and impeccable customer service.

Effective with the transaction, Rick Anderson became Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Anderson has extensive leadership experience in food and consumer packaged goods, most recently as President & CEO of Little Lady Foods in Illinois. Previously, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at Aryzta and La Brea Bakery. Rick Anderson said, “I am thrilled to partner with Peak Rock and the exceptional Gold Coast team as we further develop the strong customer relationships and new product innovation capabilities that the company is known for in the industry.”



Steve Martinez, President and Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, said, “Our investment in the Gold Coast platform highlights Peak Rock’s continued commitment to businesses with differentiated production capabilities that are well-positioned for growth in the natural food space. We look forward to working with the company’s strong management team to enhance the business.”

The acquisition of Gold Coast represents Peak Rock’s sixth investment in the food and beverage industry. Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock Capital, added, “We are actively seeking attractive food and consumer platforms to invest in, as well as accretive add-on acquisitions in the bakery space.”